Apple to distribute repaired iPhone 12s in eco-friendly packaging: report

Apple will reportedly be sending back repaired iPhone 12s in a new eco-friendly box certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

According to a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple says the iPhone will be placed in 100 percent plastic-free boxes made out of bleach-free paper. More specifically, iPhone 12 models that are repaired will be shipped in the eco-friendly packaging brown box from Apple Repair Center depots to Apple Stores, Apple Authorized Service Providers and/or directly to customers in the U.S. or other regions, likely including Canada.

It’s unclear if Apple will expand this repair program to all repaired iPhones in the future.

Apple also says in the memo that this is part of its initiative to eliminate plastic in all its packaging by 2025.

Back in April, the tech giant announced that it reduced its plastic in packaging by 75 percent since 2015, with only 4 percent of plastic within packaging in 2021.

Source: MacRumors