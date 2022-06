Virgin Plus has removed one of its cheapest starter plan options.

The 1GB data plan with 3G speeds is no longer available. It was priced at $28 a month and users had to pay for calling minutes.

However, the middle-tier 3G data plan was not the cheapest option the company had to offer. As the company’s 250MB data plan for $15 a month and 3GB data plan for $35 a month are still available.