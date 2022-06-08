ZTE Axon 40 Ultra launches globally, including Canada

ZTE has globally released the Axon 40 Ultra after first launching the smartphone in China this past May.

The Axon 40 Ultra features a 16-megapixel under-display camera in its 6.8-inch FHD+ 120HZ OLED curved panel.

Additionally, the smartphone offers two different variants and comes with either 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. In addition, the smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and 65W wired charging support, though wireless charging is not available.

As for its cameras, the Axon 40 Ultra packs a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter with 3.5x optical zoom.

The camera app is also getting a bump and now features simultaneous shooting from all three rear sensors, a macro mode via the ultrawide sensor and 8K video.

Other features offered include a “nine-layer heat dissipation system,” Bluetooth 5.2, dual stereo speakers, NFC, three microphones, Wi-Fi 6E and ZTE’s MyOS Android skin.

The smartphone is pretty pricey, coming in at $799 USD (approximately $1,000 CAD). That said, there is a pre-order discount from June 8th that offers $50 off the sale price if you pay $1.99 USD (approximately $2.51 CAD).

The Axon 40 Ultra is officially available in Canada through ZTE’s website.

Image Credit: ZTE

Sources: ZTE Via: Android Authority