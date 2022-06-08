TekSavvy announces national availability of its Unified Communications solution

TekSavvy is making its Unified Communications solution for businesses nationally available, making it easier for companies to communicate with their teams and clients.

The program combines voice calling, video conferencing, and instant messaging into a single package to create a “seamless workstream.”

It also includes features like “business continuity” that allows inbound calls to be routed to a backup number when phones are unreachable, keeping lines of communication open.

“Meeting partners and clients where they are is critical to building for success today,” Ary Batista, vice president of business strategy and development, said. “Unified Communications is the cornerstone of a connected and collaborative growth strategy.”

Image credit: TekSavvy

Source: TekSavvy