PlayStation’s Indies sale is offering games up to 75 percent off

Sony’s PlayStation Indies sale in partnership with Summer Game Fest is offering games up to 75 percent off.

Titles like Cuphead, Ark: Survival Evolved, Skater XL, Psychonauts 2 and hundreds more are a part of this sale. And since this is with Summer Games Fest, more games might be added to the sale tomorrow during the presentation.

These offers are available until June 22nd. This is also the last day for Sony’s Days of Play sale, which you can check out here.

Here are some of the games below.