Google releases Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel phones

Google has released its third beta for Android 13 users — sort of. Google released notes for Beta 3, but the developer page now says the factory and OTA images will be “available soon.”

Beta 3 is all about Android 13 platform stability, which means that developer APIS and app-facing facing behaviours should be in the final testing stages. Google is asking app and game developers to start their final compatibility testing now.

The update also fixes a couple of issues, including the following:

Fixed an issue where unlocking the phone with a fingerprint while Always On Display was active would sometimes cause the entire screen to be tinted green temporarily.

Fixed an issue on Pixel devices where swiping on the all apps search result page would sometimes cause the Pixel Launcher to crash.

However, with Beta 3, you might run into issues with your camera app on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices. Additionally, on some devices, the photo picker UI in the Messages app doesn’t display a list of recent photos taken on the smartphone. Some Android Auto users may also get a black screen on the phone after ending Android Auto.

Android TV seems to have several issues:

When Bluetooth headphones are connected, AV playback on some apps does not work.

In some cases when trying to pair Bluetooth devices, pressing the side button on the ADT-3 device does not activate a Bluetooth device search. If remote pairing is lost, you can work around this by using ADB commands to simulate remote input. Alternatively, you can reflash the unit.

Remote control buttons can’t be reconfigured using the Remote & Accessories menu.

The option to change HDMI-CEC control is currently missing from the Remote & Accessories menu.

When casting to 4k TVs, only the top left quarter of the image is shown.

In some cases when the ADT-3 device is connected to an LG TV, the remote control does not work.

When using the Google Play Movies app, 4K playback is corrupted by a gray screen and noise.

For iOS devices, the Google Home app fails to connect to the ADT-3 device. To work around this issue, use the Google Home app on an Android device or the ADT-3 remote control.

The over-the-air update for Pixel devices from the fourth to the sixth generation should release very soon.

Source: Android Developer Blog (2 Via: 9to5Google