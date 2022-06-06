iOS 16 finally brings haptic feedback to the iPhone’s keyboard

Back when I switched between using Android devices and Apple’s iPhone line, one of the key features I missed was that most Google-powered smartphones feature keyboards with haptic feedback (especially Samsung’s S series devices).

Thankfully, that’s set to change.

According to Apple’s iOS 16 feature page (screenshot below), haptic keyboard functionality is finally coming to the iPhone’s keyboard. This means that when you press a key on the iPhone’s virtual keyboard, you’ll feel a slight vibration powered by the smartphone’s Taptic Engine.

Prior to this, the only way to get feedback on your iPhone keyboard while typing was with Google’s Gboard, though the results weren’t great. It’s been years since I’ve used a smartphone that features a haptic feedback keyboard, but I’ll give it a shot again with iOS 16.

You can find an in-depth look at the rest of iOS 16 here. For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac