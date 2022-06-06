Get Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired controller 25 percent off at Amazon

Razer’s Wolverine V2 Chroma wired gaming controller is currently on sale at Amazon, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘brobinsoncc.’

The controller, which regularly costs $189.99, is currently available for $142.74, marking a 25 percent discount.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a fully-customizable controller that works with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. It features four extra triggers and two remappable numbers to give you complete control over the peripheral. Additionally, the controller features modified L-shaped handgrips that come equipped with non-slip rubber grips, so the controller won’t slip out of your hand, even during extended sweaty sessions.

The controller also comes with an additional set of tall and convex thumbstick caps, giving you a choice depending on your playstyle.

It’s worth noting that only the white-coloured variant is discounted on Amazon. Learn more about the Razer Wolverine V2 or purchase it for $142.74 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon, Via: RedFlagDeals