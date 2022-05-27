PlayStation to hold State of Play on June 2 that will offer a peek at PS VR 2 titles

PlayStation is holding a ‘State of Play’ on Thursday, June 2nd that will last for 30 minutes.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the event will include reveals from Sony’s third-party partners and a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2), the company’s upcoming virtual reality (VR) headset.

The event will stream Twitch and YouTube starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

PlayStation held its last State of Play in March, so it’s been months since we’ve seen what Sony has in store.

Sony announced PSVR 2 during its CES 2022 keynote back in January.

On Thursday, in a ‘Game & Network Services Segment’ investor presentation by the company’s president and CEO Jim Ryan, Sony revealed that the PSVR 2 will feature an enhanced 4K resolution with an expanded field of view, new sensory features, upgrades visual fidelity and enhancing tracking controls. Further, the device will come with “new controller[s] with great ergonomics, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.”

The CEO also revealed that at launch PSVR 2 will support 20-plus “major first-party and third-party titles,” including the previously announced Horizon: Call of the Mountain spin-off.

Previous rumours indicate that due to supply chain issues we won’t see PS VR 2 until 2023.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation