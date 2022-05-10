The PlayStation 5 will be available in Canada at The Source on May 11

The Source will sell the PlayStation 5 on its website on Wednesday, May 11th.

The retailer confirmed the news via an email sent to its customers, as shared by Twitter user @Lbabinz. In it, The Source says this is an invite-only offer, so only newsletter subscribers will receive an email to be able to buy the PS5.

The console in question is the standard disc version, which The Source is only selling in a bundle alongside Horizon Forbidden West. Those who receive the email invite will have from 10am to 3pm ET on the 11th to purchase it online. You’ll need to be logged in to see the page.

May the odds be ever in your favour.