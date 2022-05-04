Commercial and government users might soon have to pay to tweet

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition hasn’t even been finalized yet, but that is not stopping the world’s richest man from tossing ideas up in the air about the social media platform’s future.

From what we already know, Musk has already floated the idea of cutting both jobs and company costs once he takes over, and to generate revenue, he might add new subscription tiers to the platform. In a now-deleted Tweet, he also floated the idea of adding a new profile checkmark for those who pay for Twitter Blue and a Tweet about converting the company’s San Francisco office to a homeless shelter.

Now, it appears as though Musk wants to charge corporations and governments around the world to use Twitter.

Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

Comparing Twitter as a free service with Freemasons who gave away their expertise in stonecutting for free, which eventually led to their downfall, Musk said, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.”

Considering that Musk has already stated in talks with banks that he aims to find ways to drive recurring revenue from Twitter, the Tweet seems plausible. Though like with anything Musk Tweets, we’ll wait until something materializes to take it seriously.

Source: @elonmusk