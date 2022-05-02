Samsung and Google’s rumoured foldables to sport similar-sized folding displays

Google’s and Samsung’s rumoured foldables will reportedly have similar-sized folding displays, according to the well-regarded display consultant Ross Young.

According to Young’s tweet, the two devices will have similar-sized folding displays. Previous rumours indicate that the Fold 4 hosts a similar design to its predecessor. With that in mind, the Fold 3 may sport a 7.6-inch primary screen, and Google’s phone might feature something similar. This would correlate with previous rumours that indicate that Google’s folding Pixel will sport a 7.6-inch display made by Samsung.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

However, the main difference between the two phones is what’s on the inside. The Pixel foldable will reportedly sport a smaller 5.8-inch display with a wider aspect ratio than the taller 6.19-inch panel on the Fold 4. The wider aspect ratio on the Pixel foldable will make it look slightly more like a regular-sized phone from the phone.

It’s unclear when Samsung or Google will unveil its upcoming smartphones. Rumours indicate that Samsung’s foldable will launch in August or September, whereas Google’s device handset may launch in October during the company’s Pixel launch.

Source: Ross Young