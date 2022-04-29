Chatr Mobile offering new customers 2GB of bonus data

Chatr Mobile is offering new customers 2GB of bonus data on almost all plans.

The flash sale at the Rogers flanker brand lasts until May 2nd.

This is what new customers will get for applicable talk, text, and data plans with the bonus data:

$70/month for 22GB of data

$60/month for 17GB of data

$50/month for 12GB of data

$40/month for 6.5GB of data

$35/month for 4.5GB of data

The offer doesn’t apply to the $25/month 500MB talk, text, and data plan or the $15/month talk and text plan.

You can check out all of Chatr’s plans on its website.