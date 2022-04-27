fbpx
Business

DoorDash launches advisory group in Ontario

It's made up of 12 members who deliver for the company

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Apr 27, 20229:04 PM EDT
0 comments

DoorDash has announced a new Ontario advisory group made up of local Dashers.

The 12-member group will provide feedback on various issues and help inform policies.

Many of the Ontario Dasher Advisory Group members work other jobs in addition to the gig work, representing the reality of many who deliver for the company.

Members come from across the province, representing the cities of Alliston, WindsorTorontoOttawaLondonNiagara Falls and Thunder Bay.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage and collaborate with Dashers to improve the DoorDash platform and this group is launching at a key moment in the conversation happening around the future of work in Ontario,” Brian Kaufmann, head of Canada policy and government relations at DoorDash, said.

A similar advisory group also exists in British Columbia.

Source: DoorDash

Comments