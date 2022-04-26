Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ rumoured to launch in June

Qualcomm is getting ready for another chip launch, and this time it’s the upgraded version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The processor is internally codenamed ‘SM8475,’ but it will be officially named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, and could officially launch by May or June.

Numbers on the SM8475 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+) are quite good. Expecting an overall 10% jump compared to 8 Gen 1. Thermals are good, chip is stable and battery life is slightly better compared to the out going model on test machines.

Looking at an early June commercial release… — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 25, 2022

The news comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who revealed that the chip will sport a 10 percent performance boost over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Additionally, the chipset is expected to offer better thermal management and battery life.

Brar also states that we’ll see a June commercial release for the processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 are rumoured to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

