Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ rumoured to launch in June

The processor reportedly features a 10 percent performance boost

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Apr 26, 20228:05 AM EDT
Qualcomm is getting ready for another chip launch, and this time it’s the upgraded version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The processor is internally codenamed ‘SM8475,’ but it will be officially named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, and could officially launch by May or June.

The news comes from tipster Yogesh Brar, who revealed that the chip will sport a 10 percent performance boost over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Additionally, the chipset is expected to offer better thermal management and battery life.

Brar also states that we’ll see a June commercial release for the processor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 are rumoured to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+.

Source: @heyitsyogesh

Comments