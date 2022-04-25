Four new video-on-demand subscription services are now available on Bell’s Fibe TV

Bell’s Fibe TV service now features programming from AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now.

Canadian customers in Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island will now be able to access AMC’s programming by subscribing to the services directly through the Bell Fibe TV or the Fibe TV app.

“Our customers want the most compelling content and we’re pleased to work with AMC Networks to provide these four new services on Bell Fibe TV and the Bell Fibe TV app,” said Payal Gabrani-Bahl, senior vice president, household marketing, Bell, in a press statement. “With this launch, we are proud to offer an even greater range of content options to our customers.”

The addition of Acorn TV, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now basically makes Fibe TV a gateway to the services, providing easier access for those who already are Fibe TV customers, depending on the programming they are interested in.

“Our targeted approach to streaming allows viewers to choose the service or services that matter most to them, based on the content they love and can’t get enough of, whether it’s horror, British drama and mystery or independent film,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development, AMC Networks. “We are thrilled that Bell is launching four of our fast-growing services on Fibe TV, meaningfully expanding the distribution of our services in Canada.”

Fibe TV users can access the new programming through the Bell Fibe TV app menu.

Image credit: Bell

Source: Bell