PS5 Variable Refresh Rate support is rolling out globally this week

Sony has announced that Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will arrive on the Playstation 5 this week.

PC and Monitors with HDMI 2.1 VRR will dynamically sync the display’s refresh rate to the PS5 console graphical output.

VRR support improves performance for PS5 games and eliminates visual artifacts, such as pacing issues and screen tearing.

In the coming weeks, the PS5 version of these titles will get a patch get that enables VRR support.

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

When you’ve received the update, VRR will automatically be enabled for the above games if your PS5 is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR compatible TV or PC monitor. If you’re not a fan, you can turn it off under “Screen and Video” in system settings.

You can also apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it, but this might result in unexpected visual effects.

Image credit: PlayStation Blog

Source: PlayStation Blog