Diablo Immortal coming to Android, iOS and PC on June 2

Diablo: Immortal will release on Android, iOS and PC on June 2nd, Blizzard has announced.

Immortal is a free-to-play spin on the classic Diablo action-RPG dungeon-crawling that will feature optional in-game purchases. On PC, the game will be in open beta to start, although this will be the complete, fully-featured version. Online multiplayer, including cross-play and cross-progression between mobile and PC, will also be supported.

Notably, the game was originally unveiled way back at BlizzCon 2018 for mobile, with Blizzard saying at the time that there were “no plans” to bring it to PC. Given that Diablo has historically been a PC franchise, this announcement was met with significant backlash.

In a blog post announcing the release date, Blizzard admitted that “the decision to develop Diablo Immortal for PC was one that the team went back and forth on for a large part” of development:

“On one hand, we felt that we wouldn’t be doing the title justice by releasing a game originally designed for mobile on PC; on the other hand, we wanted to make sure the game reached as many players as possible—especially our most dedicated PC fans. In the end, the deciding factor was that we knew many of you would attempt to play this game through an emulator, thus leading us towards building a better experience.”

While it remains to be seen how the game will fare on PC, it should be noted that the mobile versions have garnered a generally positive response so far from outlets in previews from the likes of IGN and Android Central.

News of Immortal‘s release date comes from Blizzard parent company Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release. Overall, the company missed its sales targets due, in part, to weaker sales of last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. Since July, the company has been embroiled in a slew of lawsuits and controversies pertaining to an alleged toxic work culture. Microsoft is also currently in the midst of acquiring the publisher, following regulatory approval.

Source: Blizzard