Twitter is testing a new status feature codenamed ‘Vibe’

Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature called “Vibe” that will let users set a status to let the world know what they’re doing.

The in-development feature was spotted by researcher and app reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) and reported by The Verge.

Twitter is working on “Set a status” in Tweet Composer, codenamed “Vibe” You can think of it as something similar to Instagram Threads app’s Status pic.twitter.com/TGXH4uVe8Z — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 22, 2022

According to Wong’s tweet, it appears that there are five preset ‘Vibes,’ namely “Eating yummy ramen,” “Driving highway,” “Shopping grocery,” “Lurking Twitter” and “Studying for the final exam.”

There’s no way that these would be the final ‘Vibes’ when the feature eventually comes out. Most of these are very situation-based, and I imagine Twitter would add a way for you to set custom personalized ‘Vibes’ as well.

Additionally, the tweet also suggests that there would be two kinds of ‘Vibes.’ One for your overall Twitter profile, and one specific to Tweets.

The same feature was also spotted by leaker Alessandro Paluzz back in March when he hypothesized that the feature could be similar to Facebook’s ‘Feeling/Activity’ status picker.

There is no official word from Twitter about the rumoured in-development feature.

Source: @wongmjane, @alex193a Via: The Verge