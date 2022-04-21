Netflix refreshes UI to spotlight personalized categories and genres

Netflix is rolling out a new ‘Category Hub’ globally to offer users more personalized content recommendations.

This updated hub will be available starting April 21st in the left-hand menu on both adult and kids’ profiles. Here, you’ll see ‘Top 3’ categories based on what you normally watch. Curated collections centred around occasions like Earth Day or Internation Women’s Day will also be shown here.

However, Netflix didn’t mention how specific these categories will get. In the sample image provided in the news release, the streamer simply shows ‘Dramas,’ ‘Comedies’ and ‘Action’ in the Top 3, which are all fairly broad. Meanwhile, Netflix already has more defined categories elsewhere on the platform, including those for ‘Blockbuster Sci-Fi Movies,’ ‘Oscar-winning films,’ ‘Movies Based on Real Life’ and, as of this month, ‘Short-Ass Movies.’

In related news, Netflix confirmed earlier this week that it had its first quarterly loss of subscribers — 200,000 — in Q1 2022. The company attributed this to the suspension of its business in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine, although it estimates further losses of two million subscribers in the second quarter.

To help improve matters, the company has confirmed it’s looking into a paywall on password sharing and lower-cost, ad-supported tier, although it’s unclear when either may launch.

Source: Netflix