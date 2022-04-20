Here are the new Netflix Originals in May 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.

This May, Netflix Original shows and movies like The Circle season 4, Vampire in the Garden, Love Death and Robots , and the highly anticipated Stranger Things season 4.

This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in May, click here.

Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:

Coming Soon:

Welcome to Wedding Hell — Netflix Series (South Korea)

May 2nd

May 3rd

May 4th

May 5th

May 6th

May 8th

May 9th

Ghost in Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime (Japan)

May 10th

May 12th

May 13th

May 16th

May 17th

The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Japan)

May 18th

May 19th

May 20th

F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film (Netherlands)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series

Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series (Spain)

May 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)

Godspeed — Netflix Film (Turkey)

Sea of Love — Netflix Family (Turkey)

May 25th

Larva Pendant — Netflix Film (South Korea)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series

May 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family

May 27th

May 30th