Here are the new Netflix Originals in May 2022

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This May, Netflix Original shows and movies like The Circle season 4, Vampire in the Garden, Love Death and Robots , and the highly anticipated Stranger Things season 4.
This list is curated for Canadians who primarily subscribe to Netflix for its original content. If you’re looking for all of the shows and movies coming to Netflix in May, click here.
Below are all the Netflix Originals coming this month:
Coming Soon:
- Welcome to Wedding Hell — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- 40 Years Young — Netflix Film (Mexico)
- El marginal: Season 5 — Netflix Series (Argentina)
- The Circle: Season 4 — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island — Netflix Documentary
- Summertime: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Blood Sisters — Netflix Series (Nigeria)
- Clark — Netflix Series (Sweden)
- The Pentaverate — Netflix Series
- Wild Babies — Netflix Documentary
- Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
- Marmaduke — Netflix Film
- The Sound of Magic — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Thar — Netflix Film (India)
- The Takedown — Netflix Film (France)
- Welcome to Eden — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Ghost in Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — Netflix Anime (Japan)
May 10th
- 42 Days of Darkness — Netflix Series (Chile)
- Brotherhood: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Brazil)
- Operation Mincemeat — Netflix Film
- Our Father — Netflix Documentary
- The Getaway King — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Bling Empire: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- The Life and Movies of Ersan Kuneri — Netflix Series (China)
- The Lincoln Lawyer — Netflix Series
- New Heights — Netflix Series
- Senior Year — Netflix Film
The Future Diary: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Japan)
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum U.S. — Netflix Series
- The Perfect Family — Netflix Film (Spain)
- Toscana — Netflix Film (Denmark)
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- A Perfect Pairing — Netflix Film
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — Netflix Family
- The G Word with Adam Conover — Netflix Documentary
- Insiders: Season 2 — Netflix Series (Spain) new episodes weekly
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — Netflix Documentary (Argentina)
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — Netflix Comedy (Brazil)
- F*ck Love Too — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — Netflix Series
- Wrong Side of the Tracks — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — Netflix Anime (Japan)
- Godspeed — Netflix Film (Turkey)
- Sea of Love — Netflix Family (Turkey)
- Larva Pendant — Netflix Film (South Korea)
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — Netflix Series
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Netflix Family
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — Netflix Family (India)