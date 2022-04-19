Google’s Switch to Android app is now rolling out on iOS

Google’s ‘Switch to Android’ app has started rolling out to the public, according to TechCrunch.

The app reportedly is expected to reach 10 percent of users by end of day on April 19th, and 100 percent over the next couple weeks.

Previously, the best way to switch to iOS was to back up contacts, calendars, photos and videos to the iPhone Google Drive app. Now, the Switch to Android app offers a more streamlined experience, but on the developer side, it uses the same data types as Google Drive.

The Switch to Android app also offers instructions about the transfer process, such as how to disconnect from iMessage so that you’re able to get texts on your Android device.

Currently, the app only works with Google Pixel handsets on the receiving end, but Google will add more devices later.

TechCrunch spotted the Switch to Android app on the App Store before Google’s official announcement. Following that, The Verge noted that the app was removed from the App Store. And now the app is back.

Via: TechCrunch