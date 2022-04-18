Check out these promotions from Amazon’s ‘Daily Deals’ store

Amazon Canada has discounted several Bluetooth speakers and headphones, along with promotions on Anker and FireTV products as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.

Check out the deals below:

Save up to 22 percent on Anker Soundcore headphones

USB C Charger, Anker 32W 2 Port Charger with 20W USB C Power Adapter: $27.99 (regularly $34.99)

Save up to 27 percent on Fire Tablets

Insignia 50-inch 4K U HD HDR LCD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition – 2020: $449.99 (regularly $499.99)

Save up to 31 percent on Kids Fire Tablets

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save up to 38 percent on Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Doorbells

TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (Archer GX90) – Tri-Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router: $299.99 (regularly $399.99)

Save up to 28 percent on JBL portable speakers

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip: $271.30 (regularly $399.95)

Save up to 14 percent on Polk speakers

TP-Link Tapo Smart Cam Pan Tilt Home WiFi Camera: $44.99 (regularly $49.99)

Save up to 31 percent on video games and video game accessories

Hori Nintendo Switch PAD Mini, Pokémon Black and Gold Pikachu: $26.80 (regularly $31.92)

Save up to 15 percent on computer accessories

Save up to $200 on select Acer products

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon