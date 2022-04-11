Xbox Spring Sale offering up to 80% off select Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles

Microsoft has placed over 750 games on sale with savings of up to 80-percent off select titles. Games on sale as a part of the Xbox Spring Sale include Xbox One titles as well as those on Xbox Series X/S. First-party titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are both notably on sale.
The Xbox Spring Sale is already underway and will run until April 21st. All games listed are digital-only.
Standouts featured in the sale include:
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) – $63.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Forza Horizon 5 – $67.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator, Standard Game of the Year Edition – $63.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Gears Triple Bundle – $29.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cross-Gen Bundle – $58.49 (regularly $89.99)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- WWE 2K22 – $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected Prime Evil Edition – $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of games found on the Xbox Spring Sale can be found on Microsoft’s online storefront.
Souce: Xbox Via: RedFlagDeals
Image credit: Xbox