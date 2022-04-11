Xbox Spring Sale offering up to 80% off select Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles

Microsoft has placed over 750 games on sale with savings of up to 80-percent off select titles. Games on sale as a part of the Xbox Spring Sale include Xbox One titles as well as those on Xbox Series X/S. First-party titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are both notably on sale.

The Xbox Spring Sale is already underway and will run until April 21st. All games listed are digital-only.

Standouts featured in the sale include:

Halo Infinite (Campaign) – $63.99 (regularly $79.99)

Forza Horizon 5 – $67.99 (regularly $79.99)

Microsoft Flight Simulator, Standard Game of the Year Edition – $63.99 (regularly $79.99)

Gears Triple Bundle – $29.99 (regularly $99.99)

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Cross-Gen Bundle – $58.49 (regularly $89.99)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $53.59 (regularly $79.99)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – $39.99 (regularly $49.99)

WWE 2K22 – $59.99 (regularly $79.99)

Diablo 2: Resurrected Prime Evil Edition – $51.99 (regularly $79.99)

The full list of games found on the Xbox Spring Sale can be found on Microsoft’s online storefront.

Souce: Xbox Via: RedFlagDeals

Image credit: Xbox