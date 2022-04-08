E-Ink’s new Kaleido 3 can be used as ‘outdoor advertising signage’

E-Ink’s latest Kaleido 3 is a big step in innovation for the company’s range of coloured e-paper used in e-readers across the industry in products like the PocketBook Colour and the Hisense A5C smartphone.

According to E-Ink, its new Kaleido 3 display increases colour saturation by 30 percent, when compared to its predecessor — the Kaleido Plus, along with offering 16 levels of grayscale and 4,096 colours.

Welcome E Ink Kaleido 3! 👋 The next generation of our print color #digitalpaper technology is here for a more colorful reading experience: https://t.co/VK9CFbZtSe pic.twitter.com/by5owOZ4jD — E Ink (@EInk) April 7, 2022

“The color eReader with E Ink Kaleido technology has received wide support and recognition from many customers since its release,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink in a recent press release. “E Ink continues to innovate color ePaper, and with E Ink Kaleido 3, we’ve enhanced the vividness of the colors, improved the module design and created a healthier visual reading experience. We are excited to see this new technology roll out in customer products.”

The company says it will release the new e-display in three sizes — 7.8-inch, 10.3-inch and 13.3-inch — allowing it to be deployed in large form factor smartphones to tablets and e-readers. For reference, the largest size Kaleido Plus is available in is 10.3-inches.

The Kaleido 3 also incorporates the company’s ComfortGaze technology. ComfortGaze reduces the blue light reflected off the display by lowering the blue light ratio by 60 percent and the blue light toxicity factor by 24 percent, allowing users to view content on the screen for longer durations without eye discomfort.

Kaleido 3 has a 300ppi (Pixels per inch) black and white resolution and a 150ppi colour resolution, which is an upgrade above Kaleido Plus’s 100ppi colour resolution. Lastly, and most importantly, the company claims that it has improved the display’s responsiveness, allowing it to play animations and videos seamlessly and be deployed as “outdoor advertising signage.”

E-Ink will have the new Kaleido 3 on display at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, at Touch Taiwan from April 27th to 29th.

Image credit: E-Ink

Source: E-Ink