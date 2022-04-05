Assassin’s Creed II, Valhalla characters coming to Fortnite

The heroes of two Ubisoft Montreal-developed Assassin’s Creed games are diving into the world of Fortnite.

Starting April 7th at 8pm ET, fans can snag the Ezio Auditore Outfit (inspired by the eponymous Assassin’s Creed II lead) and Eivor Varinsdottir Outfit (featuring the female version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s protagonist of the same name).

The former includes Ezio’s Hidden Blade Pickaxe and Assassin’s Strike Emote, while the latter includes a Viking War Cry Emote, Eivor’s Shield Back Bling and the Handaxes of the Raven Clan Pickaxe.

Both bundles can be purchased individually or together as part of the “Tales From the Animus Bundle,” with the latter option offering the following additional items:

Wolf-Kissed Spray

Eivor’s Fury Loading Screen

Raven Clan Emoticon

A Tales from the Animus Banner

Finally, the Wolf-Kissed Longboat Glider can also be purchased as a standalone item.

In related news, Fortnite‘s ongoing Chapter 3, Season 2 event features a ‘No Building’ mode and characters like Marvel’s Dr. Strange.

