Logan Paul wears rare ‘Illustrator’ Pikachu Pokémon card to WrestleMania visit

After wearing a $1 million first-edition Dragon-type Charizard Pokémon card to his fight against Floyd Mayweather back in June 2021, YouTuber Logan Paul has just upped his game.

Paul, who was a special guest at WWE’s WrestleMania 38, adorned himself with a card rarer and way more expensive than his Charizard. This time around, he had an ‘Illustrator’ Pikachu Pokémon card around his neck, valued at $5,275,000 (roughly $6,579,217 CAD).

According to reports, the card is as authentic as it gets. Paul purchased the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at a private sale where he surrendered a PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card for about $1,275,000 USD (about $1.593 million CAD) and paid the remaining sum. Paul’s Grade 10 Pikachu Illustrator card is by far the most expensive Pokémon card.

And now, since the card has been a part of major media attention, the valuation has surely increased.

This comes soon after the YouTuber dished out $3.5 million for fake sealed first-edition Pokémon cards, which actually turned out to be GI Joe trading cards 😂.

Image credit: @LoganPaul

Source: WWE