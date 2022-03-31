Apple’s iOS 15.4.1 update aims to solve iPhone and iPad battery drainage issues

Apple has released iOS 15.4.1, a minor update to its previous release, iOS 15.4.

While also bringing an assortment of changes to tvOS, macOS and watchOS, all eyes are on Apple’s latest software update and how it aims to fix known battery issues with the iPhone and the iPad.

Following the launch of iOS 15.4 a few weeks ago, several iPhone and iPad users reported experiencing battery drainage issues with their devices. Apple’s latest software update aims to fix this problem.

The release notes for iOS 15.4.1 are as follows:

“Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS/iPadOS 15.4 Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert Made for iPhone/iPad hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps”



Alongside iOS 15.4.1 for iPhone and iPad, Apple also launched tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1 and macOS 12.3.1 across all regions. These updates bring the usual bug fixes, security updates commonly found across the tech giant’s several operating systems.

iOS 15.4 was a significant drop for Apple products. It arrived on March 14th and brought the long-awaited ability to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask using Face ID. Apple also launched Universal Control support and a new voice for Siri.