Which iPad is right for you? [SyrupCast 256]

On this week’s SyrupCast, the team takes a look at Apple’s iPad and breaks down how each tablet fits into the tech giant’s lineup.

This week’s pod squad — Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett — also outline their favourite iPads, what they use the iPad for and discuss whether macOS is ever coming to Apple’s tablet line (spoilers: it isn’t).

For more iPad buying guide greatness, check out Bennett’s story focused on helping you decide what Apple tablet is right for you.

As always, you can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on our YouTube channel.