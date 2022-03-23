TeraGo launches 5G mmWave to connect multi-dwelling units with high-speed internet

TeraGo has launched its 5G mmWave service to connect multi-dwelling units in Ontario.

The company uses the multiple gigabit solution to provide internet services to buildings that were previously hard to service.

“With this positive step to leverage our advanced services in Ontario, we hope to continue to expand these capabilities across Canada,” Blake Wetzel, the company’s chief revenue officer, said.

The company provides wireless connectivity to businesses across Canada. The launch is the company’s first strategic venture to align with larger organizations and support Canadians.

“TeraGo remains laser-focused on the further development of mmWave 5G fixed wireless technologies to better the lives of Canadians,” Wetzel said.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: TeraGo