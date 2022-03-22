Severance’s Lumon Industries has its own LinkedIn page

Apple TV+’s science fiction thriller Severance tells the interesting story of Lumon Industries where the employees of the company sever their work lives from their personal lives. Now, Severance‘smarketing team has given Lumon Industries its own LinkedIn page.

The LinkedIn page is pretty creepy with terms like “Giving employees the best work environment they’ll never know with our patented and extremely safe Severance procedure.” It gives off “There is no war in Ba Sing Se” vibes from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The page also shows the founder’s nine core principles and introduces Innies that work with the Severed floor.

The LinkedIn page also has a series of videos that are called “Tour Lumon with Dylan G” giving a look at the Severed floor.

The Apple TV+ show stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Zach Cherry and Christopher Walken.

“What is Severance? Imagine being able to come into work completely uninhibited by your home problems. Or imagine being able to go home and never think about work. Using a minimally invasive surgical technique, we are able to ‘sever’ your brain so that, essentially, you’ve got a part of you that works and a part of you that plays,” reads the LinkedIn page.

