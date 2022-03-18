fbpx
Twitter could soon let users add pronouns to profiles

It's unclear when or if this feature will official release

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 18, 20224:50 PM EDT
It looks like Twitter might soon allow users to add pronouns to their profile.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered proof that the social media platform is developing a pronoun feature and that it might currently be testing the functionality.

It’s odd this feature hasn’t hit Twitter yet. Facebook users have been able to choose pronouns for a while, and Instagram let its users add pronouns last year. Even Slack, Zoom and LinkedIn users can add preferred pronouns.

Twitter will likely make a formal announcement regarding the feature soon.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi Via: Engadget

