Twitter could soon let users add pronouns to profiles

It looks like Twitter might soon allow users to add pronouns to their profile.

Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has discovered proof that the social media platform is developing a pronoun feature and that it might currently be testing the functionality.

You can add your pronouns to your #Twitter profile in the Edit Profile section 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/aCIflqgXy1 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 18, 2022

It’s odd this feature hasn’t hit Twitter yet. Facebook users have been able to choose pronouns for a while, and Instagram let its users add pronouns last year. Even Slack, Zoom and LinkedIn users can add preferred pronouns.

Twitter will likely make a formal announcement regarding the feature soon.

Source: Alessandro Paluzzi Via: Engadget