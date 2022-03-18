Public Mobile offering 2GB of bonus data in flash sale

Public Mobile is offering new customers 2GB of bonus data for six months for a limited time.

The free offering only applies to plans starting at $35 a month. The $35 plan offers 2.5GB of data, and the bonus will mean users get 4.5GB of data for the first six months. That’s the same amount of monthly data on their $40 a month plan.

Of course, there are a few caveats. The offer expires on March 21, and only new customers can cash in on the deal. Users must use the promo code ‘6MONTH2GB’ for the offer to apply. The offer isn’t valid on their $15 or $25 monthly plans.

Source: Public Mobile