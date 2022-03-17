CAD renders show what the iPhone 14 Pro might look like

New computer-aided design (CAD) renders might help you visualize what Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series could look like.

Shared by 91Mobiles, these renders are based on iPhone 14 leaks and rumours, and are only meant to be used as a reference to what the upcoming device might look like.

The renders show the iPhone 14 rocking a notch-less design and a hole-punch front camera layout, which other phone manufacturers have been using for years now. Whereas the rear camera housing appears to be identical to the iPhone 13 Pro, with three cameras, a flash, a LiDAR sensor and a mic.

Everything else seems to be identical to the current iPhone 13 Pro, including side buttons and speakers being in the same spot.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a notch-less iPhone 14. Back in September of last year, YouTuber Jon Prosser shared the same information, stating that the next iPhone won’t feature a notch, although his leak also stated that the rear camera module would sit flush with the body of the smartphone, something that contradicts 91Mobile‘s CAD renders.

Rumours in the past have also suggested that the iPhone 14 will ditch the lightning port in favour of a completely wireless phone, although that also might be untrue, according to 91Mobile‘s report. Additionally, according to often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo only Apple’s higher-end Pro model iPhone 14 devices will feature its new A16 chip.

Image credit: 91Mobiles

Source: 91Mobiles