DSV to use Drone Delivery Canada’s service to transport ‘dangerous goods’

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) is partnering with DSV Canada to establish a route to transport ‘dangerous goods’ within the DSV Air & Sea intra-site space in Milton, Ontario.

Dangerous goods are products that pose a safety risk and are considered potentially hazardous while transporting, including items that contain flammable liquids, lithium-ion batteries, infectious substances and more.

“This is another milestone for DDC in terms of it being the first DG transport by drone in Canada; as part of our efforts to continue moving the drone industry forward, DDC has been working with Canadian regulatory staff to permit the transportation of dangerous goods by remotely piloted aircraft (drone),” says Steve Magirias, CEO of DDC in its news release. “We are excited to continue to be leaders in the industry and provide innovative solutions for our customers to transport any types of goods, including DG now.”

DDC recently also partnered with LifeLabs to test deliveries of medicine and essential supplies to remote regions. This project marks the first of its kind with trials only having just begun amongst Stellat’en First Nations and Fraser Lake in British Columbia.

Source: Drone Delivery Canada