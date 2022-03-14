Samsung’s March Break sale discounts some of 2021’s best phones

Samsung’s March Break sale is offering a variety of Android phones at a discounted rate.
These phones will be on sale until March 20th.
- Galaxy S20 FE: now $649.99, was $809.99
- Galaxy S21 F21 (128GB): now $829.99, was $949.99
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB): now $1,039.99, was $1,259.99
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition (256GB): now $1,109.99, was $1,399.99
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB): now $2,084.99, was $2,269
These are some of the best smartphones on the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are both the company’s flagship foldable smartphones.
Source: Samsung