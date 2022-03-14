fbpx
Deals

Samsung’s March Break sale discounts some of 2021’s best phones

These phones are on sale until March 20th

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 14, 20229:04 PM EDT
0 comments

Samsung’s March Break sale is offering a variety of Android phones at a discounted rate.

These phones will be on sale until March 20th.

These are some of the best smartphones on the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are both the company’s flagship foldable smartphones.

Source: Samsung

Comments