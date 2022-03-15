fbpx
Steam’s Capcom Publisher Sale is discounting games until March 21

Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise are both on sale

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 15, 20227:01 AM EDT
Steam’s Capcom Publisher Sale is discounting a variety of titles like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village and Dead Rising 4.

These discounted games, DLC and more are available until March 21st.

Below are the discounted titles:

Soure: Steam, RedFlagDeals

