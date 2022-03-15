Steam’s Capcom Publisher Sale is discounting games until March 21

Steam’s Capcom Publisher Sale is discounting a variety of titles like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village and Dead Rising 4.
These discounted games, DLC and more are available until March 21st.
Below are the discounted titles:
- Monster Hunter Rise: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Resident Evil Village: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Delue + Virgil: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Resident Evil 2: now $21.99, was $54.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection: now $13.19, was $39.99
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: now $15.99, was $39.99
Soure: Steam, RedFlagDeals