Koodo launches Spring Sale with discounts on phones and pre-owned devices

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo launched a ‘Spring Sale’ with several deals on phones and plans.

Well, mostly phones. The provider still has the same $55/10GB and $60/15GB plans added in February, but now with fancy ‘Promotion’ stickers tacked on. Still, if you’re in the market for a new phone and don’t mind Koodo’s new data speed caps, there are some offers to consider:

Koodo also has some offers on ‘Certified Pre-owned’ devices:

iPhone XS – $0 down, $15/mo Tab + get a $200 Visa gift card

iPhone XS Max – $0 down, $17/mo Tab + get a $200 Visa gift card

iPhone XR – $0 down, $12/mo Tab + get a $150 Visa gift card

Finally, it’s worth noting that Koodo is offering $100 in savings if you shop online during the Spring Sale. However, what that actually means is new customers who get an eligible 4G speed data plan that costs $45/mo or more can get a $50 bill credit and Koodo will waive the $50 connection fee.

You can check out all the Koodo Spring Sale offers here.