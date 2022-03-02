fbpx
Ukraine asks Sony and Microsoft to stop operations in Russia and Belarus

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov published a statement on Twitter

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 2, 20223:00 PM EST
Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, has asked PlayStation and Xbox to temporarily stop operations and sales in Russia and Belarus.

Federov published a statement on his Twitter:

Additionally, Fedorov is asking international esports tournaments to cancel future events that are planning to be held in either Belarus or Ukraine. Now, it’s up to Sony and Microsoft to make a decision.

Fedorov has also asked Tim Cook to block Russia from the App Store as well.

Blocking Russian citizens from the apps and services can be used to block them from coordinating a resistance.

Following that request, Apple halted the sale of its products in Russia. The Russian Apple website now says that their devices are currently unavailable.

Source: Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov, GamesRadar+

