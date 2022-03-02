Ukraine asks Sony and Microsoft to stop operations in Russia and Belarus

Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, has asked PlayStation and Xbox to temporarily stop operations and sales in Russia and Belarus.

Federov published a statement on his Twitter:

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

Additionally, Fedorov is asking international esports tournaments to cancel future events that are planning to be held in either Belarus or Ukraine. Now, it’s up to Sony and Microsoft to make a decision.

Fedorov has also asked Tim Cook to block Russia from the App Store as well.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

Blocking Russian citizens from the apps and services can be used to block them from coordinating a resistance.

Following that request, Apple halted the sale of its products in Russia. The Russian Apple website now says that their devices are currently unavailable.

Source: Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Federov, GamesRadar+