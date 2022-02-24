Vidéotron, Telus, Koodo, Rogers and Bell suspend long-distance calling charges for calls to Ukraine

Update 02/24/2022 6:34pm ET: Bell is waiving all home phone and consumer mobility long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in Ukraine, effective immediately, we will be waiving all Home Phone and consumer Mobility Postpaid Long Distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31, 2022. This will be applied automatically. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) February 24, 2022

Update 02/24/2022 6:34pm ET: Rogers has stated it is offering free long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

Update 02/24/2022 3:04pm ET: Koodo and Telus via their respective Twitter accounts have stated that they will offer free long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 12th.

Support Update: To help you stay connected to your family and friends in Ukraine, we are waiving all additional charges for long distance Calls and Texts made from Canada to the Ukraine until Mar 12. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) February 24, 2022

Support Update: To help you stay connected to your family and friends in Ukraine, we are waiving all additional charges for long distance Calls and Texts made from Canada to the Ukraine until Mar 12. — Koodo (@koodo) February 24, 2022

The original story is below:

Amid Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vidéotron is suspending all long-distance calling charges for calls made from Canada to the country.

The long-distance charge-free calling initiative is effective immediately and will run until March 31st, 2022.

“The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts,” reads Vidéotron’s release about the initiative. “Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.”

It’s unclear if other Canadian carriers will make similar offers to customers.

Source: Videotron