What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in March 2022

In March 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Bridgerton Season 2, Human Resources, The Guardians of Justice, Against the Ice, and The Adam Project starring Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds.
Coming Soon!
March 1st
- The Guardians of Justice — Netflix Series
- Worst Roommate Ever — Netflix Documentary
- The Breakfast Club
- Bridget’s Jones Diary
- Chalet Girl
- Dead Man Down
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- Girl with the Pearl Earring
- Leap Year
- Liar Liar
- Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels
- Merci pour tout
- Secretary
- She’s All That
- Ted
March 2nd
- Against The Ice — Netflix Film
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure — Netflix Film (South Korea)
- Savage Rhythm — Netflix Series (Columbia)
March 3rd
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Midnight at the Pera Palace — Netflix Series (Turkey)
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2 — Netflix Series (France)
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale — Netflix Documetary
- The Weekend Away — Netflix Film
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show — Netflix Comedy (Brazil)
March 4th
- The Invisible Thread — Netflix Film (Italy)
- Lies and Deceit — Netflix Series (Spain)
- Meskina — Netflix Film (Netherlands)
- Making Fun — Netflix Series
- Pieces of Her — Netlix Series
March 6th
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
March 8th
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: season 2 — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Autmn Girl — Netflix Film (Poland)
- Last One Standing — Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You — Netflix Comedy
March 9th
- The Andy Warhol Diaries — Netflix Documentary
- The Bombardment — Netflix Film (Denmark)
- Byron Baes — Netflix Series (Australia)
- Queer Eye Germany — Netflix Series (Germany)
- The Last Kingdom: Season 5 — Netflix Series (U.K.)
March 10th
- Karma’s World: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Kotaro Lives Alone — Netflix Anime
- Love, Life and Everything in Between — Netflix Series (Saudia Arabia)
March 11th
- The Adam Project — Netflix Film
- The Flash: Season 8
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 — Netflix Series (U.K)
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry — Netflix Series
- Once Upon a Time…Hapily Ever After — Netflix Series (Spain)
March 13th
- The Last Samurai
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Wedding Crashers
March 15th
- Adam by Eve: A live in Animation — Netflix nime
- Ctherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous — Netflix Comedy
- Marilyn’s Eyes — Netflix (Italy)
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Team Zenko Go — Netflix Family
March 16th
- Pedal to Metal — Netflix Series (Mexico)
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitive — Netflix Documentary
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank — Netflix Documentary
March 17th
March 18th
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question — Netflix Series (Italy)
- Animal: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- Black Crab — Netflix Film (Sweden)
- Cracow Monsters — Netflix Series (Poland)
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love — Netflix Series
- Human Resources — Netflix Series
- Is It Cake? — Netflix Series
- Light the Night: Part 3 — Netflix Series (Taiwan)
- Standing Up — Netflix Series (France)
- Top Boy: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Windfall — Netflix Film
- Without Saying Goodbye — Netflix Film (Peru)
- Young Famous & African — Netflix Series (England)
March 19th
- The Invisible Man
March 21st
- In Good Hands — Netflix Film (Turkey)
March 22nd
March 23rd
- The Weding Year
March 24th
March 25th
March 29th
- Thermae Romae Novae — Netflix Anime
- Mighty Express: Season 6 — Netflix Family
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike — Netflix Comedy
March 30th
- All Hail — Netflix Film (Argentina)
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — Netflix Documentary (U.K)
March 31st
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- Casual: Seasons 1-4
- Like a Boss
- Super PupZ — Netflix Family
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3 (March 4th)
- T2 Transpotting (March 11th)
- Scream Queens: Seasons 1-2 (March 19th)
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2