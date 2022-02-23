fbpx
What's coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in March 2022

The Adam Project, Human Resources and Bridgerton Season 2 are hitting Netflix this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 23, 20221:10 PM EST
In March 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Bridgerton Season 2, Human Resources, The Guardians of Justice, Against the Ice, and The Adam Project starring Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds.

Coming Soon!

March 1st

March 2nd

March 3rd

March 4th

March 6th

  • Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

March 8th

March 9th

March 10th

March 11th

March 13th

  • The Last Samurai
  • Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Wedding Crashers

March 15th

March 16th

March 17th

March 18th

March 19th

  • The Invisible Man

March 21st

  • In Good Hands — Netflix Film (Turkey) 

March 22nd

March 23rd

  • The Weding Year

March 24th

March 25th

March 29th

March 30th

March 31st

  • A Walk Among the Tombstones
  • Casual: Seasons 1-4
  • Like a Boss
  • Super PupZ — Netflix Family 

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

  • Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3 (March 4th)
  • T2 Transpotting (March 11th)
  • Scream Queens: Seasons 1-2 (March 19th)
  • Twilight
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

