Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 1.5 adds spicy texts and other new romance options

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) added a ton of tweaks and enhancements to Cyberpunk 2077 via Patch 1.5. On top of highly requested features like 60FPS and new customization features, romance options will now send lewd messages to players.

Players have begun to receive messages from romance options in Cyberpunk 2077. In one instance, a player received a bathroom selfie from Panam with a text reading, “What are you up to? I’m just about to step into the shower, thinking of you…:*” As Cyberpunk 2077 offers dialogue options, players can choose to respond with either “Feelin dirty, huh? Think there’s room for two…?” or “Panaaaam. I can tell you’re bored.”

This is just one core example of the subtle changes made to Cyberpunk 2077 in regard to romance options. The game also supports new text chat options, voice messages, and the ability to sleep next to the NPC. Another player recounts their experience sleeping next to Judy.

These new additions aren’t only relegated to the romance between the player and female options. Both Kerry and River, two male options, also support new romantic flair. It’s said Kerry sends the player a gift. On the other hand, River swings by V’s apartment for some sweet hangs.

Overall, they all seem to be fairly light in terms of content and impact. However, it does demonstrate the ways CDPR is expanding on romance within Cyberpunk 2077. In fact, it’s fairly subtle in its execution. During my own personal time toying around with the update, I was more fixated on the new performance options and the ability to rent new apartments.

CDPR has previously given a roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077. On top of adding current-gen enhancements, free DLC is expected at some point in the future.

Image credit: Cyberpunk 2077

Source: Kotaku