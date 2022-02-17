Get two Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for the price of one [Today only]

After offering the Galaxy Buds 2 for free when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series device, Samsung Canada is back with another Buds 2 promotion, as first shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘intellix.’

For today only, when you purchase the Galaxy Buds 2, you can get an additional pair of the buds in the ‘Graphite’ colourway for free.

The Buds 2 are available for their regular retail price of $189.99, so you’re essentially buying each pair for 50 percent off.

It’s worth noting that you only need to add one pair to your cart, and the free pair would automatically be added when you’re checking out.

Check out the Samsung listing here.

For specs and information on the Galaxy Buds 2, check out MobileSyrup staff writer Bradley Bennett’s review of the wireless earbuds.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals