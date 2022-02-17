Google releases new surprise update for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google released a surprise update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today, just days after the devices received their last security update.

According to Android Police, the developer dropped the new builds with “slightly different version numbers” compared to the last release.

The version uploaded earlier this month is listed as ‘SQ1D.220205.003.’ This latest update is listed as SQ1D.220205.004 for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as reported by 9to5Google.

Android Police speculates the update could be a bug fix, given an onslaught of complaints on Wi-Fi performance days before the February update went live.

Source: Android Police, 9to5Google