The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro review episode [SyrupCast 249]

On this week’s SyrupCast, Brad Bennett and Patrick O’Rourke grill Jon Lamont and Dean Daley about their respective Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reviews.

The pod squad talks about how the smartphones fit into the Canadian market, their significant refreshed designs and why Jon prefers the Pixel 6 and Dean is all about the Pixel 6 Pro. If you’re interested in an hour-long conversation about the Pixel 6 series (and honestly, who isn’t, right?), this is the SyrupCast episode for you.

