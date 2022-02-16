Rogers expands Pro On-the-Go to Kelowna, B.C.

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers announced an expansion of its Pro On-the-Go service to Kelowna, B.C.

Pro On-the-Go, for those unfamiliar with the service, offers personalized one-on-one support and phone delivery to Rogers customers at no extra cost. Rogers’ ‘Pros’ will hand-deliver a new device and help guide customers through the set-up process. In a blog post, Rogers describes Pro On-the-Go as the “Rogers retail experience right at home.”

Rogers says that Pro On-the-Go is now available to over 16 million Canadians and the service is now in key markets across B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. The carrier plans to expand to more locations later this year.

Moreover, Rogers said that its Pro On-the-Go team has adapted a “safety-first” approach amid the ongoing pandemic, noting that Pros “closely adhere to all public health guidelines.”

Speaking of the pandemic, Rogers previously said Pro On-the-Go usage tripled in May 2020 during COVID.

Those interested can learn more about Pro On-the-Go and the expansion to Kelowna here.