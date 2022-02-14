Bell, Shaw, and Telus show continued support for audience insight project

Bell, Shaw, and Telus are all competitors in the telecom world.

But they have decided to join forces to once again collectively fund a project that will shed light on audience insights and provide Canadian producers with data to increase content discoverability.

Magnify Digital manages the initiative called the 2022 Audience Development Pilot Project.

The Vancouver-based company focusing on digital marketing and audience analytics said it’d work with the Bell Fund, Shaw Rocket Fund, and Telus Fund.

The “groundbreaking initiative will help Canadian screen media creators simplify the process and access the tools, understanding and agency to position their content in front of target audiences at home and internationally,” according to a report byCartt.

Founder and CEO of Magnify Digital, Moyra Rodger, welcomed the news. “We are thrilled to advance this important collaboration to help producers and media businesses build audiences. [It’s audience analytics platform] ViewerCentric is growing in terms of its features, database and the insights it can deliver to industry.”

The companies first stated their support in April 2021, when the project was in its pilot phase. They’ve extended their support now that the project has been renewed.

“Renewing this initiative will double the project portfolio within ViewerCentric, leading to a more robust database, benchmarks and learning. The momentum and potential for propelling Canadian content are exciting,” a joint statement from the three companies says.

