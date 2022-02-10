Garmin Instinct 2 Solar offers ‘unlimited’ battery life

Well, this is unheard of.

Garmin says that its Instinct 2 series smartwatch offers unlimited battery life due to its solar technology features.

This unlimited battery life is only available with its larger 45mm Instinct 2 Solar models when the wearables are set to smartwatch mode. The smartwatch can also only keep this unlimited battery life when you’ve spent three hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions. For context, 50,000 lux sun conditions could even be an overcast day.

Additionally, the Instinct 2 Solar features health and wellness features such as VO2 Max and sleep score, hydration tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, pregnancy tracking, stress tracking, HIIT workouts, heart rate tracking and a leaderboard. The Instinct 2 also features free apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields and more.

Garmin is selling the Instinct 2 in Canada for $579.

Image credit: Garmin