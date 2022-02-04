Check out Best Buy’s latest list of Top Deals

The weekend is finally here, and with it comes another batch of top-tier tech discounts from Best Buy. Check the list below for this week’s biggest deals on wireless headphones, smart TVs, and a host of other gear.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $579.99 (save $300)

Google Chromecast with Google TV for $49.99 (save $20)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $949.99 (save $200)

Pioneer 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $429.99 (save $100)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS for $159.99 (save $70)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13″ 128GB Windows 11 Tablet for $1,299.99 (save $100)

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch with Voice Assistant for $229.99 (save $70)

Insignia Air Fryer for $79.99 (save $120)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller for $519.99 (save $30)

Sony SRS-XB13 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $59.99 (save $20)

ASUS 27″ QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $439.99 (save $30)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $749.99 (save $100)

ProForm Pro C14 Exercise Bike for $1,199.97 (save $800)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack for $369.99 (save $70)

Bulova Crystal 34.5mm Women’s Dress Watch for $99.99 (save $350)

Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR Camera for $1,129.99 (save $20)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $999.99 (save $200)

WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $179.99 (save $20)

Galanz ToastWave 0.9 Cu. Ft. 4-in-1 Microwave Oven for $299.99 (save $150)

Acer 14″ Laptop for $499.99 (save $130)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa for $69.99 (save $30)

Photo source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.