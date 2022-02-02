Samsung Canada donates $100,000 to the Red Cross for flood relief efforts in B.C.

Samsung Canada has announced that it’s donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support the continued flood relief effort in British Columbia. This donation is aims help those affected by the floods that led the province to a provincial state of emergency back in November.

Since last year, hundreds of properties have remained under an evacuation order, leaving thousands of B.C. residents without a home. The Red Cross supports these people by providing support services essential items to affected communities, including emergency shelter, cots, blankets and clean-up kits, and direct financial assistance to people involved.

Samsung’s donated funds will support ongoing operations, including in-person Red Cross reception centres and mobile Red Cross emergency teams.

Source: Samsung